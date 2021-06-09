Global Ministry Changing Lives of Young Girls Around the World by Sharing God's Love

One global ministry is empowering women to share God's love with others around the world.

International Cooperating Ministries (ICM) was founded in 1986 and strives to advance God's kingdom by equipping local churches with the tools they need to grow.

But the organization also started a women's initiative during the COVID pandemic. In one year, the ministry has helped victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, prostitution, drug abuse, gang violence, and poverty.

ICM President Janice Rosser Allen told CBN's Prayer Link the organization chose to start a resource for women because so many of them are devalued throughout the world.

"We began to see the stories of transformation in these women's lives as they got involved in churches and they began to hear that message of hope that is in the Good News," Allen explained. "We really felt compelled to share the stories of these women who could not share their stories and to raise awareness of what God is doing around the world to elevate spiritually, economically, and emotionally women all over the world."

Allen spoke about one woman named Karen from Zambia, Africa who overcame a traumatic experience but found hope in God's unyielding love.

"I was so touched by her story," Allen said. "In Zambia, it's common when poor families need more resources, they will sell off sexual favors of their daughters when they come of age and that had happened to Karen. She had become pregnant and she just felt God calling her to continue her education and to continue her place in the church."

Allen went on to explain that the father of Karen's baby was angered when she told him she didn't want to be one of his many wives. So he struck her, which caused the baby to die.

"It was just this horrific situation but when I heard the testimony of Karen, she believed that God had a plan for her life in spite of the horrors she went through. Karen now is a pastor and she is setting herself as a role model to the young girls in her village, saying 'You can be more.'"

Allen concluded by highlighting how women like Karen are changing the narrative and the future of many young girls.

