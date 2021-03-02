Evangelist Luis Palau Enters Hospice Care After 3-Year Battle With Lung Cancer

The family of renowned evangelist Luis Palau shared some sad news on Monday, revealing that his health is failing and that he's been placed on hospice care.

In a Facebook post, Andrew Palau wrote that his father "took a turn for the worse" this year. The 86-year-old has been battling lung cancer since 2018.

"You may have heard that Dad is not doing so well," Andrew wrote. "He has been fighting lung cancer for more than three years. Sadly, at the beginning of the year that changed and Dad took a turn for the worse. He spent two weeks in the hospital in January, dealing with heart and lung issues. Although the doctors thought they had stabilized his condition and were happy to send him home, he returned to the hospital on Friday, February 19th."

"After meeting with doctors, the decision was made to stop all treatment and start on hospice care. All the medications and treatments were proving to be too much for his body to handle. Last Tuesday, Dad returned home where he can rest, be more comfortable, and spend time with family."

When Palau originally shared his diagnosis, he said that he would not fear death. Rather he will be cherishing each day and that he looks forward to the day he will finally get to see God face to face.

"I'm ready, I know it sounds crazy to say, 'I can't wait to go to heaven,'" he shared. "Now, it's a reality for me."

As an international evangelist, Palau's preaching engagements have taken him across the globe – from London to the United Kingdom, China, Vietnam, the former Soviet Union, and even back to his birthplace in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He preached at what was billed his last evangelistic event in Madrid in June 2019.

"Thank you for your love and prayers," Andrew added. "We are all at peace. We serve a good God who loves us beyond compare. Dad is pushing hard to the finish line just to see each of the grandchildren as his final heart's desire. The Lord knows his actual timing, and Dad keeps reminding us in these last few days, 'As for God, His way is perfect.'"

