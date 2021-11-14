'It Was Intense Fighting': Catholic Cathedral Shelled Twice by Myanmar Military in Past 5 Months

As fighting between Myanmar's security forces continue, Catholic churches and convents in the northeastern Shan state have become primary targets.

Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN) reports that Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Pekhon town was hit for a second time by military artillery on Nov. 9. The cathedral was also struck in June, damaging windows and pews.

The Sisters of Zetaman convent, which is also located in Pekhon township, was hit by military shelling on Nov. 6. No deaths were reported after that incident.

Conflict between the military, combined forces of the Karenni army, and Karenni People's Defense Force have escalated over the past two weeks.

Local aid workers say more than 10,000 people from Pekhon town are now displaced due to the military fighting and attacks with heavy gunfire.

One Catholic social worker told UCAN that his family was forced to abandon their homes in an effort to find a more secure area.

"It was intense fighting, so the majority of people have fled from their homes to safe areas," he explained.

And the church's response to those in need has been affected since many aid workers have also fled the area.

The Diocese of Pekhon and the Diocese of Loikaw in the Kayah state are the areas most affected by fighting since May, according to UCAN.

Myanmar has been stricken by unrest since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with initially peaceful demonstrations against the ruling generals morphing into a low-level insurrection in many urban areas after security forces used deadly force.

The country's military is one of the largest in Southeast Asia and has a reputation for toughness and brutality from years of jungle warfare.

Myanmar is ranked 18th on Open Doors' 2021 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

