CBN's 'Superbook' Reaches Teachers, Students Across Cambodia with Online Sunday School Program

CBN's weekly online Superbook Sunday School Program on YouTube is reaching children and teachers in Cambodia.

The classes feature local hosts sharing about a Superbook episode while playing games, singing, and praying together.

One teacher told CBN that when COVID-19 first spread throughout Cambodia, it was difficult for people to meet with each other and put lessons into practice.

But, the Superbook program helped her keep teaching and interacting with families online.

And one child shared how happy she was when the teacher started the online Superbook program, saying that the stories gave her the courage to trust God and not to fear COVID.

The team is also hosting monthly Zoom prayer meetings for teachers and children to come together online.

Find out more about what CBN is doing around the world by going to cbn.com/international.

You can watch Superbook with your children anytime. Just go to the Superbook TV channel on YouTube.

