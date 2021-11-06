'Ultimate Advocate for Babies': Pro-Life Pioneer, Co-Founder of American Life League Passes Away

Paul Brown, a longstanding leader in the pro-life movement, passed away on Nov. 4 at the age of 83.

He co-founded the nation's first national pro-life political action committee, Life Amendment Political Action Committee. Brown's group focused on pro-abortion legislators, which helped bring about the solid defeat of Senators George McGovern (SD), Senator Birch Bayh (IN), and Senator John Durkin (NH) in the 1980 election.

Brown helped to grow American Life League, the nation's oldest grassroots pro-life educational and advocacy organization. His knowledge and skills were used to help grow the organization through fundraising.

And he was inspired to take down pro-abortion politicians, especially those who claimed to be Catholic but advocated for abortion in violation of church doctrine.

The American Life League is mourning the death of Brown, husband of President and Cofounder Judie Brown, father of Executive Vice President Hugh Brown, and grandfather of Katie Brown, Director of the league's Marian Blue Wave project.

"Paul was the man with the vision … the driving force providing the oxygen that makes American Life League's work possible," said Jim Sedlak, executive director of American Life League, "He was the ultimate advocate for babies."

Judie described her husband as a "remarkable man who had an immense heart, a very wise perspective, and the intellect of a titan."

Judie noted that many defined her husband as the "unknown pro-lifer," but for her, he was "the wind beneath my wings." The couple were married for 53 years.

Paul is survived by his wife, three children, and twelve living grandchildren.

