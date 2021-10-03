16-Year-Old Christian Boy Burned by Acid Dies From Wounds, Police Make No Arrests

A 16-year-old Christian boy from north India's Bihar state has passed away following a brutal attack on Aug. 11 when unknown assailants threw acid on him.

International Christian Concern (ICC) reports that Nitish Kumar succumbed to his wounds on Sept. 26 - just 46 days after he was taken to the hospital.

The boy was on his way to the market in Kamtanagar, located in the Gaya District, when the violent assault occurred. People on a motorbike came up behind him and poured acid all over him.

Doctors determined that nearly 60 percent of Nitish's skin was burned by the acid. His family and the Christian community believe he was attacked because of his Christian faith.

A local pastor told ICC, "The doctors have tried every possible way to revive Nitish. Every alternative day, the doctors gave one unit of blood and had regular dressing changed on almost the entire body. We hoped that he would bounce back to life, but we know God has His way and time."

Nitish and his family converted to Christianity two years ago after being delivered from an evil spirit. Since then, members of the family became church leaders and led fellowship in their house, where dozens of people regularly attended prayer gatherings.

A funeral was held for the boy last Sunday. So far, no arrests have been made.

"This is very cruel of what happened to Nitish Kumar, it just terrified the Christian community in the region," said the pastor. "There has been increased anti-Christian sentiment, and attacks against Christians in the district are increasing, and these attacks are becoming more brutal, just like what happened to Nitish Kumar."

India is ranked 10th on Open Doors' 2021 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

