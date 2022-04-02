Financial Issues Founder & Host Dan Celia Passes Away After Battling Long-Term Illness

Dan Celia, president and CEO of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries (FISM) and host of the nationally syndicated radio and television program Financial Issues, passed away Wednesday.

Celia's ministry confirmed that he was "now in the arms of Jesus" after battling a lengthy illness.

Celia served in the U.S. military during the 1970s, then worked for 35 years as a successful entrepreneur and businessman. He started eight corporations and was co-founder of two others. Celia started a part-time radio ministry in 1997 which expanded to become FISM. He sold his trust company in 1999.

In a message posted on Facebook, Celia's wife Yvonne shared that her husband was no longer suffering and in his eternal home with the Lord.

"While we deeply grieve over Dan's passing, we rejoice that he is now with His Lord and Savior Whom he loved and served so well," she said.

Financial Issues Live hosted "A Tribute to Dan" on Friday, allowing people from around the world to call into the three-hour program to share their memories of Celia.

Many offered encouragement to Yvonne, daughters Jeanne (husband Kae), Ann (husband Matt), and their eight grandchildren, through prayer and scripture.

Comments from friends, FISM partners, sponsors, and listeners were powerful and heartwarming:

"Dan was larger than life and all about Jesus."

"Dan's passing is a sunset on earth and a sunrise in Heaven."

"There was a comfort knowing Dan was here—fighting for our country, fighting for the Lord, always fighting for what was right. He was and always will be one of the greatest examples of courage, boldness, truth, and strength. He inspired us all."

One listener remembered Dan telling him, "Make sure I see you at the 'Pearly Gates.'"

During the show, many recalled one of Celia's favorite sayings, "It's all God's anyway," when he spoke about stewardship of finances.

Before his passing, Celia offered a touching description of his life:

"My greatest blessings worth talking about have been coming to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ as a result of Charles Stanley's ministry, my marriage, children, grandchildren, receiving my second Master's Degree in theology, being ordained in 2001, and my service in the military from 1971 to 1977. Beyond that, the rest is insignificant."

