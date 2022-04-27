How This Orphan's Promise Farm Project Inside Ukraine Is Providing Life-Saving Resources for Refugees

As Ukrainians flee their homes to get away from the warfare, CBN's Orphan's Promise is providing them with food from a unique farming project.

Orphan's Promise Director of Operations Nataliya Khomyak, who is on-site helping refugees, explained how children are learning to lend a hand to those in need.

"Our Farm to School project here in Khust, Ukraine is teaching the Roma children not just to have all the life skills that they will need to succeed in their lives, but also how to feed themselves," Khomyak explained. "So through our SEED program, Something to Eat Every Day, we're about to plant this plot of land where they're going to be getting the food to their own tables, but also they're collecting eggs here, with the quail and chickens."

She added, "And they not only help with getting the food towards their own tables. But they also are helping the refugees right now that are coming from the east," Khomyak noted. "And so the eggs collected today, and really every day, part of them go to help the refugee families coming, fleeing from the war."

Orphan's Promise has been working in numerous areas of Ukraine for over 20 years will continue to serve people in tangible ways.

Gordon Robertson, CEO of CBN, said "this war isn't stopping our work. We want to continue to help people, help people have the ability to feed themselves as well as to provide for the refugees."

