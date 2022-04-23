Operation Blessing Providing Moms and Kids with Food, Safe Place to Rest at Poland Border: 'Thank you'

As more refugees flood into Poland, CBN's Operation Blessing is at the border to give them food and water, along with a place to rest.

The ministry is also providing language translators to help them along their way.

As the war in #Ukraine continues, your support makes it possible for our teams to greet Ukrainian families with food and a warm place to rest. Thank you for continuing to support victims of crisis when the need it most!https://t.co/gJIS6VPIeS — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) April 22, 2022

Operation Blessing volunteer interpreter Diana Mazgavaya said, "We are here on the border, and there's a lot of volunteers, but there's a lack of translators. So I spend a lot of time here. I am able to meet people on the border, help them, just connect them with some other people, with information, and also just to connect them with our tent with our organization."

Mazgavaya recalled how terrifying the war has been for one family who met with OB volunteers.

"I also was able to meet one family, and we brought them to our tent and we just sat with them to hear their stories," she says. "It's two sisters who came here with their sons, and our people from Operation Blessing played with them while I was talking to the moms."

She continued, "For them, it was a really hard journey. The city was bombed and her mother-in-law's house was bombed. It's just the house near to her house. And they were also hiding in the basement because it was very dangerous to stay outside."

***PLEASE Give to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

Mazgavaya mentioned the effect that the war has had on young children.

"So every time when the kids heard the sirens or the sounds of bombing, the mom was telling them to run to the basement. So for them, it was a really hard month," she says.

"They just left, and they spent a day to come here to Poland. Their husbands stayed there and they're really, really worried, but they did everything to save their kids."

For kids like Polina in #Ukraine, when tragedy strikes, we want to have the resources available to move immediately. Thanks to our monthly partners, we were able to quickly reach out to war-torn Ukraine with life-saving aid. Become a monthly partner https://t.co/MJ5w7Yny55 pic.twitter.com/Idynlqdswu — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) April 13, 2022

Operation Blessing is also offering refugees tea, coffee, and an opportunity to rest before they move on to another city in Poland.

"We really hope that they will do great," Mazgavaya said.

"Thank you for doing this, to make it possible to invite people here to hear these stories, and we're really grateful for your support," she told CBN partners.

***PLEASE Give to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***