Passion Singer Breaks Down the 'Dangerous Position' Christians End Up in When They Fail to Understand the True Meaning of 'Worship'

Passion worship leader Melodie Malone believes it’s essential for people to ponder the true meaning of “worship” more deeply. Far from a mere music genre, she said worship is a way of life, predicated on a sincere belief in Christ.

“Worship is a lifestyle,” Malone recently told CBN’s Faithwire. “It’s really what our entire lives are supposed to be about.”

The Christian leader, who spoke about her new Passion album titled “Burn Bright,” also discussed some of the challenges surrounding creating new praise music, further explaining why the word “worship” — particularly when it comes to music — can sometimes be confusing.

“I think it’s a challenge, because the whole concept of ‘worship’ — when you say that word, you really start to think of it as an industry or a platform or somebody’s position,” she said. “And I think that that gets us in a really dangerous position because we are more likely to forget that it’s what we were created to do — that’s it’s really why we’re here.”

Malone added, “We were created to know God and to worship Him in response.”

Losing sight of these realities — and even seeing the praise music as mere songs — can be problematic and can distract people from the purpose of worship music: to connect people to the Almighty.

As part of Passion, the singer has the unique ability to personally experience tens of thousands of young people coming together in unison each year to worship the Lord and glean wisdom from influential speakers at the Passion conferences, founded by Pastor Louie Giglio.

Malone said the premise of Passion is to coalesce 18-25-year-olds to let them know “they have a purpose in life and their purpose is bigger than them.”

She said she’s blown away to see 50,000 or more young people come into one arena to worship the Lord together.

With so many surveys showing Generation Z and Millennials are the most faith-deprived generations, Passion provides a powerful counter-narrative that shows an immensely devout sliver of youths who genuinely love Jesus.

Malone said she’s purposed to instill “hope” in these generations through Passion and the new album “Burn Bright.”

“[I hope young people] have hope, that they have encountered Jesus through these songs,” she said, affirming the central message. “There is a hope. There is a firm foundation underneath their feet, and that is Jesus.”

