‘No Other Explanation’: David Limbaugh Reveals Surprising Thing That Led Him From Skepticism to Christian Faith

Author David Limbaugh, brother of the late Rush Limbaugh, recently revealed the surprising thing that helped convince him of biblical truth: the presence of evil.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

“One of the things, when I was a skeptic, that finally put me over the top … was the pervasiveness of evil in the world,” Limbaugh said. “There’s no other explanation of evil — the level and intensity of evil that we witness — than the biblical worldview.”

He continued, “That is the only thing that satisfactorily explains what we witness on this earth.”

Limbaugh discussed the “glorification of evil” that is often pervasive concerning issues like abortion, among other cultural conundrums.

“These people who advocate abortion on demand have the moral high ground in this perverse culture,” he said. “They advocate mutilating children in sex-change, gender-change surgery. That’s pure evil; it’s objectively evil.”

Limbaugh argued there’s a spiritual dimension to these issues that cannot be discounted, likening it to some people being “under a spell” of some sort.

Watch his comments:

He pointed to the Apostle Paul’s words in Ephesians 6 about the spiritual battle between good and evil.

“Paul … is so explicit,” he said. “The principles and powers of darkness are behind the physical world, and they’re really pulling the levers. It’s not like we’re all pawns, but we don’t see it. It’s invisible to us, and I think it’s self-evident when you really have some self-awareness.”

Limbaugh further evoked Paul, calling on believers to “put on the full armor of God” and pray to the Lord.

“That’s what Paul tells us to do,” he said. “That’s how we avail ourselves of the power to fight against these evil spirits.”

Limbaugh made these comments while discussing his new book, “The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament,” which he co-authored alongside his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom.

Bloom said she hopes the book “gives light” to the reality that the same Holy Spirit working through Paul and the Apostles is the same Holy Spirit “alive and well in Christians’ hearts today.”

“We have access to the power of the Almighty God, who is so much greater than the enemy and all of his underlings,” she said. “So, I pray that people truly understand that and start acting like it and start having a dialogue with God, asking Him to work through them in ways that they haven’t thought of.”

Watch the full conversation here.