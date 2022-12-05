Muslim Attackers Torch House Church, Severely Beat 2 Christian Converts in Uganda

Muslim extremists burned down a house in eastern Uganda after a fellowship group of almost two dozen people had met to worship on the same day.

That incident took place on Nov. 20 just one week after Muslims in Busembatia attacked and severely beat two Christian converts in a separate assault, according to sources.

Morning Star News reports the house church was located in the Luuka District, according to the Christian group's leader Nicholas Mugume.

In early November, two prominent Muslim families put their faith in Christ as the result of an outreach by the fellowship members, angering area Muslims, he said.

"The Muslims have been accusing us of making noise and also converting Muslims to Christianity," Mugume said.

Four Muslims, reportedly sent by the local mosque leader, arrived at Mugume's house following a worship service.

"After a heated discussion, complaints, and accusations of us converting Muslims, they poured petrol into the charcoal stove, and immediately fire spread and caught the entire house as the assailants left," Mugume told Morning Star. He said that one of the assailants told them, "This is just a warning to you that we are going to come back if you continue taking our people to your religion."

The entire house and its contents burned to the ground, the outlet reported.

2 Christian Converts Severely Beaten by Family Members

Morning Star News reports Arafah Senyange, 28, and his brother Zulufa Hajati Nakimuli, 43, were severely beaten with sticks by members of their own family on Nov. 13, for converting from Islam to Christianity in October.

The two brothers were reportedly studying the Bible under a tree outside of their father's home when the attack took place. They had just returned from a Sunday service in Busembatia when they were interrupted by Hamuza Lubega, another of their brothers who is a mosque leader. Lubega shouted "Allah Akbar" (God is greater), Nakimuli told the outlet.

Lubega grabbed the Bible and started tearing pages out of it. He also called his two other brothers to join him.

"We were accused of bringing an unholy, corrupted book into the home of a Muslim family and following Issa (Jesus) as the Son of God, which is blasphemy in Islam," Nakimuli told Morning Star.

The outlet reported Nakimuli's injuries included wounds on his shoulder, arms, knees, back, and face. Senyange suffered deep cuts on his mouth, hands, and head. His wife, fearing retaliation from her Muslim in-laws, took their three children and went to stay with her Muslim relatives.

Nakimuli told Morning Star a pastor and a group of Christians who happened to be passing by the family's home intervened in the attack and were able to rescue the two brothers.

They took them to a private clinic belonging to another pastor, where they received treatment, he said.

Ongoing Persecution of Christians

The attacks are the latest in the ongoing persecution of Christians in Uganda.

Muslim extremists in eastern Uganda cut off the hand of a 42-year-old father in July who left Islam to become a Christian earlier in June.

Musa John Kasadah of Maumo village located in the Luuka District was ambushed on July 26 as he tried to flee to safety with his family, his wife said.

She identified one of the assailants as Ndiwo Huraira. She told the outlet he hit her husband with a large stick on the back while the others began striking him. That's when another man identified as Kasimu Magulu took a long Somali sword and cut off Kasadah's hand, intending to kill him.

As CBN News also reported in July, Muslim extremists killed a Christian man in eastern Uganda simply for sharing the gospel with others.

Simolya Latifu, 47, of Molu village in the Kibuku District was murdered with a sword on July 3 by three men who accused him of "leading Muslims to Christ."

Uganda's constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one's faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up approximately 14 percent of Uganda's population with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country. Christians make up 82 percent.