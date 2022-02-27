Christian Ministry Bring 'Message of Hope' and Much-Needed Supplies to Citizens in Ukraine, Russia

As war rages on between Russia and Ukraine, countless citizens are fleeing the country in search of safety.

Many refugees are escaping with only the clothes on their backs, but one Christian organization is working to provide food, clothing, blankets, and medicine to those in desperate need.

Slavic Gospel Association (SGA) is sending monetary donations to 40 churches in Eastern Ukraine, 27 of which are located in Ukraine and 13 are on the Russian side, in order to buy much-needed supplies.

Eric Mock, vice president of ministry operations for SGA, told Fox News that the organization is supporting citizens in both countries.

"The aid that we're sending is on both sides of the conflict," Mock said. "So, in other words, we are also sending aid into Russia because there are people fleeing eastward out of the conflict."

From an SGA-supported pastor in Ukraine: “We have a very urgent situation, I beg you to understand, we are again sitting in the basement with children under the howl of sirens. I don’t know how it will be tomorrow, we got groceries and we are distributing them.” pic.twitter.com/lfULvQLhtv — Slavic Gospel (@SlavicGospel) February 26, 2022

Mock explained that for every $15 donated to SGA, "we can get a large bag of groceries to those families through these local churches."

He estimated that is about 70 percent of the current need right now.

The ministry is also distributing family survival packs, which include even more groceries and medicine.

And SGA is assisting nearly 2,300 Ukrainian and Russian pastors who are providing aid to locals.

On Saturday, a Ukrainian pastor was the first to travel into areas of active combat to bring aid directly to homes, according to Fox News.

Mock explained that delivering supplies is crucial, but offering citizens hope for a brighter future is equally as important.

"I think it's really important that we come with a message of hope. At the same time that you're coming with physical aid," he said. "That's critical because when in dark times, the lack of hope leads people to despair and to give up."

Additionally, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State will provide nearly $54 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Assistance includes health care, clean drinking water, sanitation, hygiene supplies, and protection for vulnerable children.

NEW: @USAID & @StateDept are providing an additional $54M in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for critically needed health care, safe drinking water, protection for vulnerable children & more. This includes food assistance to meet immediate needs of 125k people. pic.twitter.com/0z5rMXYQgz — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) February 27, 2022

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***