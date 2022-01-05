Incredible: Pastor Raises More Than $262K in Mere Days For 5 Young Orphans Whose Parents Tragically Died

An Iowa pastor has raised more than $262,000 in just three days to support five orphans whose parents tragically died.

Pastor Eugene Kiruhura of Shalom Covenant Church in Urbandale, Iowa, launched a GoFundMe this week for the family of Bazirake Kayira, who died in a tragic car accident Friday.

“Bazirake was one of the African refugee/immigrant community members living in Des Moines,” Kiruhura wrote on GoFundMe. “He died Friday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into a creek during the ice storm.”

This latest tragedy comes after Kayira’s wife died just four months ago during childbirth, leaving their five children without any parents. That’s why Kiruhura is stepping in to help.

The family had just moved to Des Moines, Iowa, two years ago from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are raising funds to help assist with his funeral expenses and any extra funds will go into an account reserved for the children,” he said. “Keep these children in your prayers this is very sudden and extremely shocking for them to lose both parents like this in a short period of time.”

The children are currently being cared for by their grandparents, Regina Nyanzira and Katwire Mwesigie. But both Nyanzira and Mwesigie are ill, don’t speak English, and do not have jobs, KCCI-TV reported.

“How are they going to pay the rent? Where are they going to live? What are they going to do?” Kiruhura told the outlet. “They don’t drive, who’s going to take them to appointments?”

Kiruhura’s emotional appeal has been deeply effective, as his GoFundMe raked in 4,000 donations totaling more than $262,105 (and counting) — and in just a few days.

The pastor expressed gratitude for the support that has flowed in and affirmed the money will be used for funeral expenses and to care for the children. He encouraged people to keep sharing the fundraiser.

You can visit the GoFundMe here.

