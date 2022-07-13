'SO MUCH HOPE AND JOY': 8,000+ Attend Sean Feucht's 'Let Us Worship' Event in South Africa

Thousands of people joined Sean Feucht in South Africa on Saturday to celebrate the two-year anniversary of his Let Us Worship movement.

Over 8,000 worshippers came out to lift up the name of Jesus in Johannesburg while Feucht and his team encouraged the crowd to embrace the Lord's presence.

"Salvations, healings, freedom from addiction and SO MUCH HOPE AND JOY restored today. God is ALIVE and MOVING in South Africa!!!" Feucht tweeted.

It was also the first Let Us Worship event outside of America, which was even more reason to rejoice.

Feucht started his mobile church events as a way for people to worship outdoors during COVID restrictions. Since then, he has traveled from state to state, spreading revival around America.

During Saturday's event, he asked those suffering from dependence to be set free and receive God's amazing love.

"It felt like 1/3 of the crowd was running to Jesus for salvation, freedom (from) addiction, and surrender as drugs, needles, pills and lots more was thrown on the stage," the worship leader wrote. "I'm undone and in awe again at the miracle power of JESUS tonight! HE JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER!"

Colonel Tsotetsi with the South African police force, who joined Feucht on stage, said, "This is the greatest crime prevention strategy for our nation!"

Let Us Worship also took part in a grocery giveaway while in Johannesburg, ensuring that families throughout the area have the food they need to nourish their bodies.

"The love of Jesus becoming tangible for families across the city!" Feucht tweeted.

Let Us Worship will be in Detroit, MI on July 16, then Boise, ID on Aug. 13.

To find out more about the upcoming schedule, click here.

