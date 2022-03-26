Former International Mission Board Missionary Robin Hadaway Becomes Third SBC Presidential Nominee

Robin Hadaway, a seminary professor and former International Mission Board (IMB) missionary, will be nominated for president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

According to the Baptist Press, former IMB missionary Wade Akins plans to nominate Hadaway at the upcoming 2022 SBC Annual Meeting in Anaheim, CA.

"Robin Hadaway has a passion for missions, evangelism and church planting," Akins told Baptist Press in a statement. "He believes thousands of Southern Baptists – men and women, pastors and laypersons – need to drop what they are doing and seek a career in home and foreign missions."

He is the third person to be nominated to lead the SBC, following Florida pastors Tom Ascol and Willy Rice.

His ministry career started by pastoring churches in California and Arizona. He served with the IMB in Africa and South America, as well as involvement with church planting in Tanzania, Northern Africa, and Eastern South America.

Hadaway also served as a regional leader for the IMB and supported over 300 missionaries.

If elected, Hadaway would strive to "see 1,000 new WMU (Woman's Missionary Union) chapters started," Atkins said. "WMU has the backs of our missionaries by providing what's often lacking – prayer and financial support."

Hadaway was also a pilot with the U.S. Air Force for four years, worked as a military air traffic controller, then concluded his service as an administrative officer.

He and wife Kathy have three children and two grandchildren.

