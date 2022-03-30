Franklin Graham Returns From Ukraine, Urges Christians to Pray For Peace

Evangelist Franklin Graham just returned to the U.S. after spending two days in Ukraine.

Graham, who is also the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), met with Samaritan's Purse teams who have been providing emergency assistance to thousands of people in the war-stricken country.

While in Lviv, the evangelist visited local church leaders, as well as medical professionals serving at the Emergency Field Hospital that his humanitarian ministry set up.

He spoke with doctors, nurses, lab techs, and many others at the hospital, which is also equipped with an operating room for surgeries.

"This is dangerous work, but our team is committed to helping the people of Ukraine. We want them to know that God loves them and we're here to care for them," said Graham. "There are many needs on the ground, but the greatest need is prayer. We need to continue to pray that God would work in the hearts of leaders to end the fighting."

Since Samaritan's Purse arrived in Ukraine earlier this month, teams have helped more than 2,400 patients and continue to assist over 100 patients a day.

Nearly 30 Ukrainian chaplains who are serving through the BGEA are ministering alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide spiritual and emotional care.

