Leaning on Generational Blessings and God's Purposes in a World of Shifting Sands - A Personal Story

COMMENTARY



We live in a time of confusion, an age where the God-given order of life and relationships is being challenged every day. The obvious is not so obvious to some. Even a brilliant Supreme Court nominee hesitates and can't give a definition of the word "woman" when asked.

But there was a time not so long ago when the lines weren't so blurry and people found strength and solace in their families. With the popularity of finding your roots and learning about ancestors, folks seem to be looking to grab on to a more solid time.

Like many families these days, my extended family wanted to investigate our roots and get acquainted with some of our ancestors.

For us grandkids, all our reflections are wrapped around memories of our grandparents, Roy (1889-1974) and Josephine McKenzie Sumner(1894-1983). They married in 1912 and had the first of their six children in 1913, with their last child born in 1924.

They lived through two World Wars and the Great Depression and witnessed monumental changes in their country and the world as a whole. Yet, in all the tumult of the 20th Century, they were a rock for their children and eventually 13 grandchildren, and lived exemplary lives their descendants can only hope to emulate.

The Bible tells us that human beings are but dust and our "days are like grass…the wind blows over it and it is gone." So if that's the case, what, of all that we do on this earth, truly lasts? What truly matters?

Long ago I learned that it's God Himself who gives purpose to our lives, and it's His love and compassion that give us joy in fulfilling that purpose. According to the 103rd Psalm, the promise of His Presence extends to our families, to our "children's children," with those "who…obey Him."

Family. It's the natural order of things, thought up by a loving God who knew we were going to need each other. The greatest gift He could give us – other than Himself and His love – for permanence and fulfillment – is family. From the Garden of Eden's first family to thousands of years later in the early 20th century when Roy and Josie Sumner started their own family, nothing gives more meaning to life.

We grandchildren knew that truth even if we couldn't articulate it. It was in the air we breathed. It was affirmed every Sunday after church as we all gathered at their house for Sunday dinner to enjoy our grandmother's fried chicken. How we loved that time! As we ate and talked and laughed and argued, we felt secure in the love of our grandparents and each other, a love as warm and comforting as the flannel pajamas they got us each Christmas! Now years later, we cling to that sweet time as our guide to how things ought to be.

They taught us to have strong beliefs and opinions. We grandchildren knew what our grandparents believed, even if they didn't say it out loud all the time. About faith (Jesus is Lord!). About politics (We are Republicans & reject FDR's New Deal!). About our country (Great, and blessed by God!). About how best to live life (Work hard, be honest, don't drink, and don't take the Lord's Name in vain!). We knew all this and more because they lived it.

I knew there was a God who would hear my prayers because I saw my grandmama kneeling by the sofa, weeping before the Lord as she interceded for her family. As my own faith came alive, she was the first person I called to share what I was learning.

We cousins knew God mattered to Grandpapa when we saw him holding his Bible in his lap, and silently mouthing the words on the pages as he read them. Or, when he would line up us cousins on the front porch, hymn book in hand, waving his arm to direct our singing of praises to the Lord.

They taught us to love our country…not just on the great July 4th picnic in their front yard, where aunts and uncles and cousins and friends gathered after the parade. It was also in the priority they made of knowing what was going on in the world and talking about it all the time. Those conversations were lessons in critical thinking that we all carry today in some measure.

Today, their children's children read and keep up with current events. We knew that was important as Americans because our grandmother never missed the news on TV or reading it in the newspaper every day.

We remember watching the political conventions, gavel to gavel – even the opposition party's – so we could understand everything going on. Plus, it was important to know what we believed when we got old enough to vote. And always, our grandmother's wisdom and insight taught us to look beyond the present and see the consequences, good and bad, of the various political ideas and policies. Most important was to figure out which ideas lined up closest to God's view of things.

Memories flood in of watching every moment of the Kennedy funeral on their black and white TV, from John-John's salute before his father's casket, to the riderless horse clopping down the street, boots turned backward in the stirrups, just the way Uncle Walter (Cronkite, for you too young to know!) told us it happened with Lincoln's funeral cortege. For our grandmother it was especially difficult to watch; she was still weepy and heartbroken over the loss of her youngest child who also left this earth too soon at the age of 39 just one month earlier.

They weren't perfect. But Roy and Josie were close enough to it for all of us. And somehow in our different lives and settings, we've all tried to carry on what we absorbed from them. They were solid and sure. We are so blessed to have known them and to have the foundation of their love to help us live our lives, and hopefully pass on a measure of their strength to our own children and grandchildren.

"But from everlasting to everlasting the Lord's love is with those who fear him, and his righteousness with their children's children – with those who keep his covenant and remember to obey his precepts." Psalm 103:17-18

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***