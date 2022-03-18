Operation Blessing Ministering to Traumatized Ukrainian Women, Children: 'For Over a Week, I Couldn't Sleep'

Near the POLAND-UKRAINE BORDER - Millions of people are fleeing the war in Ukraine. Most of the refugees are women and children, and CBN's Operation Blessing is working hard across the region to help these desperate families.

Mark Dijkens of CBN Europe is with the Operation Blessing aid workers at the refugee center close to the border with Ukraine. "More than 4,000 people who have been displaced by the war, they're spending the night here," he explains. "And many of them are children that have been affected by the war and of course incurred tremendous trauma by what they've seen and what they've heard."

One room here has been turned into a room where children can escape for a moment from the realities of war, where they can play, where they can be ministered to, and where they can receive trauma counseling.

Support from Operation Blessing donors is what's making this possible.

Operation Blessing staff is lending a hand installing floors and fixing walls throughout the facility to help create safe spaces for families. "So thank you very much for ministering to the children and letting them escape for a moment the reality of war," Dijkens says

One mother named Olena shared her story with us.

Olena says, "In February we were preparing to leave for school. One day we heard a loud…" Her daughter interjects, "A rocket flew in front of our house!"

"A very loud noise at our window, and we saw something flew by very fast. Then we found out it was Russian rockets from Kharkov," she recalls.

Olena couldn't believe what she was seeing.

"It's one thing to hear about this, another thing when you see it with your own eyes. My older daughter did not sleep at night. She was listening. She was scared. For over a week I couldn't sleep even if I wanted to," Olena says.

She knew she had to get away and take her children to safety.

"It was very hard with three children, plus I am eight months pregnant. I decided to flee because how could I give birth in this situation?" Olena says.

Operation Blessing is partnering with churches in Poland to help many families like Olena’s. They’re receiving life-sustaining supplies, and finding rest and comfort from the war back home.

"I trust God will provide for all our needs. He knows what is best for us. He will provide," Olena says.

