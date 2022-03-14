Orphan's Promise Provides Food and Shelter to Desperate Families Across Ukraine: 'We Share Jesus with Them'

BRUSYLIV, Ukraine - It's almost sunset. Keeping a close watch on the clock and GPS, Olga Andrus is a little nervous.

"We are trying to make it to the Brusyliv Family Center before curfew starts," the Orphan's Promise aid worker said.

CBN News joined her Orphan's Promise team as they headed east from Lviv bound for Brusyliv.

A normal five-hour trip is taking double the time. "We have to take multiple detours because the road that goes directly to Brusyliv is dangerous right now. It's close to the Belarus border and there's some risk of a Russian attack," Olga said.

The van pulls in minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew.

A human chain forms quickly. The Orphan's Promise cargo tonight includes bedding, diapers, baby food, medicine, clothing, and other essential supplies.

Orphan's Promise regularly partners with Brusyliv Family Center on a variety of projects. Now the two organizations' focus is helping countless families like Valya Yuriv's try to escape war.

The Russians started shooting and bombing around our house. All the windows in the house exploded, we had to take shelter in the basement," she said.

Valya, four months pregnant, is here with her three children and two other families, after making the dangerous escape from Kyiv. "There's anxiety in my soul. I'm afraid for my pregnancy," she said.

Orphan's Promise, through local contacts, found them a home left vacant by a family who fled to Germany. "Thank you! We like it. It's comfortable and warm. We thank you a lot for your support," Valya said.

Funded by Orphan's Promise, the Brusyliv Family Center now serves as a temporary shelter for those making their way west. Pastor Oleksiy Marchenko runs the place, and says God told him to prepare for war two months ago.

"We bought mattresses, pillows, food, dishes and other supplies so that we could take people in, and now because we were ready ahead of time we can help lots of people," Pastor Oleksiy said.

They've put up more than 500 people, fed a thousand, and helped an equal number with relief supplies.

Olga Andrus from Orphan's Promise explained, "The center is one of the first strategic points after Kyiv where we can receive refugees that are fleeing fighting. They stay here for a little while before heading to western Ukraine. So it's important that while they stay here, we give them everything they need for their brief stay."

Marchenko says it's a moment, though brief, to minister to spiritual needs as well.

"We share Jesus with them, and yesterday two women and one soldier gave their lives to Christ. We also give everyone a copy of the New Testament," Pastor Oleksiy said.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are inching closer to the area.

There's a phone app that shows the exact location of Russian forces as they continue to encircle Kyiv, and right now the Russians are about 20 miles from the Brusyliv Family Center. It's one reason why this pastor has decided to evacuate his family.

All Brusyliv pastors are getting their wives and children out as well. CBN News was there as friends and family said their goodbyes.

Pastor Oleksiy told us, "We will continue serving because we see the need and we can be the answer for those needs, so that's why the men are making a decision to stay, even though it might be dangerous."