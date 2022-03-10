'We Hope in the Lord': These Ukrainians Are Grateful for Operation Blessing's Urgent Aid as UN Predicts 6M Refugees

The United Nations predicts more than 6 million refugees will flee Ukraine for neighboring nations as the Russian onslaught claims more and more civilian lives.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the scene to meet these desperate families and give them the physical and spiritual comfort they need.

Many families are fleeing from Ukraine to Poland. Operation Blessing has been stationed near the border to help bring aid and relief to those fleeing the war. These are some of their stories:

Nadiezhda: "My name is Nadiezhda and these are my children. Ilya is 9 years old and Mariana is 5 and a half. We are from western Ukraine from the city of Lutsk. We had a good life there. We were building a house. We took a few things and some money with us. We took what we could. My husband stayed in Ukraine because men between 18 to 60 years old are not allowed to leave the country. He said goodbye to me and then we came here with a group of people from church."

Hasmik: "My name is Hasmik, or Jasmine, from Kyiv the Kyiv district. I never could imagine that in Ukraine can be war, and now because of this Putin we have this war, and we can't understand why."

Nadiezhda: "A week and a half ago nobody was thinking about war. Up until the last moment we didn't believe it could happen. But it is what it is. We hope in the Lord that he will protect us."

The bombings have affected these families in heartbreaking ways.

Hasmik: "We have in front of our home, apartment, a very big place and they bombed this building, the office center. It is near to my home, and I thought this moment we died. Really."

Operation Blessing teams have been on the ground in Poland distributing critical supplies to these precious families.

Hasmik: "Thank you very much that we can visit to Poland, and you help people."

Nadiezhda: "Thank you so much. Thank you for your help and your prayers. Thank you very much for welcoming us. This is very precious and important at a time like this.

Hasmik: "War is awful. I can say, no war. Only love. So thank you that you help Ukrainian people, and not only Ukrainian but all citizens of all nationalities that lives here. Thank you. Thank you."

