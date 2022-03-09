'We Need to Be Praying': Franklin Graham Tells CBN News About How Samaritan's Purse is Serving in Ukraine

Evangelist Franklin Graham recently shared how his humanitarian ministry, Samaritan's Purse, is working in Ukraine as the crisis continues.

Graham, who is also the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), said his son Edward has been on the ground in Ukraine and described the scene as "chaos."

"There's hundreds of thousands of people streaming out of the country," he said. "Some people wait as long as five days at the Polish border to get across. Of course, it's a war zone ... there's confusion, but the people's spirits I think are strong."

Graham explained that Samaritan's Purse has set up a medical facility in a secure location that includes an emergency room and x-ray equipment.

"We've set up a field hospital in Lviv. It's a 58-bed unit. It looks like it's going to be toward the end of the week before we can get it open," Graham pointed out. "We're set up in a very secure place. We're going to be there for the long haul."

However, he said the biggest need in Ukraine right now is prayer.

"We need to be praying for the people of Ukraine," Graham asserted. "Prayer is the number one thing. Encouraging Christians to pray for those of us that are there responding in Jesus's name that we will be His light. We will be a witness for Him in the middle of this crisis."

