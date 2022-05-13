Millions of refugees who have fled Ukraine face an uncertain future. One mom shared her thoughts about the unexpected dangers and life changes caused by the fighting, and how the help of volunteers from groups like CBN's Operation Blessing help lighten the load.

Valentina told her heartbreaking story to CBN. "We packed our things in one day and left. What struck me the most was how when you leave and you look out the train window, there are only men standing there. And you understand that maybe you won't see these people again, and maybe you won't come back to this city, because there might be nothing left."

Valentina and her family left their home because of the increasing danger from Russian shelling. She explained how hard it was to leave her life behind and flee into the unknown.

"When you live in a complete family all your life, you have everything: work, life, some plans for the future, and you want to become someone. Then in one moment you realize you need to quit everything and run. It's scary. You don't even know what will happen minute by minute, because at any moment you can die," Valentina said.

Like many Ukrainian refugees, Valentina and her family faced uncertainty. But thanks to Operation Blessing partners, Valentina's family was met at the Medyka border by compassionate volunteers, who helped them on their journey.

***PLEASE Give to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

"Yes, volunteers are helping a lot. Some giving food, some carrying bags, some showing you where to go next. We really appreciate it, because when we left we didn't have an exact plan. It was impossible to plan anything," Valentina says.

Thanks to CBN and Operation Blessing partners, we can continue to help crisis victims like Valentina and her family in Poland. CBN parterners are providing refugee families a warm place to recover, hot meals, essential supplies, and loving encouragement.

"You come to a point and need to go further but don't know what to do or who to ask. Then when a volunteer helps you, it's a very big help," Valentina says.

