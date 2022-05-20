Food, Education and the Gospel: CBN's Orphan's Promise Announces Warsaw Training Center for Ukrainian Children

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, more than six million Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country with more than three million refugees going to Poland.

CBN is in Warsaw, Poland, providing the refugees, who are primarily women and children, with food, education, and the gospel at the Orphan's Promise training center.

"We're going to be able to serve and reach 150 Ukrainian refugee children every day," said Natasha Boom, Orphan's Promise regional project manager for Europe.

"Our staff actually came to Warsaw, Poland, seven years ago. They were called by God. They didn't know why. They didn't know the reason. Now they do," she said. "Thanks to Orphan's Promise and Operation Blessing, CBN's family of ministries, we've been able to feed children, and families, through this training center."

Boom explained Orphan's Promise workers are working to prepare a new education center to help children.

"I'm so excited for the future, but you know this building is not ready. We're working in the next couple of weeks to get it ready to teach Polish lessons, educate children, have them in after-school clubs, so they don't fall behind even though they're Ukrainian," she explained.

Boom made a call for donors to help CBN in its efforts to care for the children.

"They can excel in school here in Poland, but we need your help because there are more children that need us," she explained. "Not only do we educate, not only do we serve, but we disciple. We share the gospel. We see salvation."

The Orphan's Promise regional project manager recalled attending the recent baptism of a Ukrainian teen.

"Just this week I had the amazing privilege of attending a baptism of a teenage Ukrainian refugee still 15 years old. No greater privilege. But I believe there's more baptisms to come, but we need you," Boom noted. "We need your support. We cannot do this without CBN's incredible partners."

"So if you're partnering, thank you, but please consider joining hands with us so that we can reach these incredible, incredible refugees here in Poland. Thank you," she concluded.