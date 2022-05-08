Museum of the Bible Welcomes President of Ghana for Inaugural Africa Lecture on National Day of Prayer

Washington D.C.'s Museum of the Bible welcomed His Excellency President Akufo-Addo of Ghana as the guest of honor and a keynote speaker Thursday, coinciding with the observance of the National Day of Prayer (NDOP).

The Museum's Africa Lecture recognizes individuals on the continent who embrace biblical principles in their careers.

"I am a Christian in politics who is unashamed of asserting my faith," said President Akufo-Addo. "It is my Christian faith that has animated my vision to move Ghana to a situation beyond aid by putting our country on the road to self-reliance, sustained progress, and prosperity. The Museum of the Bible celebrates the most enduring book of all time, and it is my honor to speak at the inaugural Africa Lecture."

National Day of Prayer President Kathy Branzell welcomed attendees to the event with an opening prayer, saying, "today we are joining millions of voices who together on this special day are exalting the Lord."

Guests included foreign ambassadors and diplomatic staff from many African nations, along with American and African business and religious leaders, policymakers and many others.

"President Akufo-Addo could have done many things when he ascended to the presidency, but he chose to prioritize the construction within his nation of a museum to honor the impact of the Bible on the formation of his nation," noted Steve Green, chairman of Museum of the Bible.

"He is a world leader, from another continent, here today to remind us what we should cherish during our own National Day of Prayer," Green added.

NDOP is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

