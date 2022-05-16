NK Authorities Murder Christians for Secretly Worshipping Jesus, Innocent Relatives Arrested, Imprisoned, Tortured

The scope of persecution against Christians in North Korea has now reached the point where it is illegal to worship Jesus or even own a Bible. And the penalty is usually death.

According to reports, many believers are still gathering in secret to pray and share God's Word with one another.

Open Doors USA recently reported that government security guards discovered one such location where dozens of Christians had assembled together. The guards detained all of them. Then one by one, they killed every Christians in the room.

It is suspected that the information about the meeting time and place was leaked to local authorities.

Sadly, the Christians were not the only ones punished for worshipping God. Their innocent family members also suffered harsh penalties as well.

According to Open Doors, more than 100 relatives were arrested and sent to prison. They have been subjected to appalling living conditions described as being even worse in comparison to those encountered by inmates of Nazi Germany's concentration camps during World War II.

Prisoners are reportedly tortured and forced to carry out harsh labor with minimal food.

In fact, for more than 30 years in North Korea, Christians are still considered a "hostile class." Loyalty to anyone, other than the Kim dynasty is seen as a threat to the state.

Believers must conceal their faith even from their own children.

Yet, some Christians are willing to lose their lives in order to secretly attend a worship service or own a Bible. They face certain death knowing that their only hope is in Jesus.

Believer and former prisoner, Hae-Woo said it's imperative that people pray for Christians and their family members.

"While I was in prison, I could not understand everything, but I felt the Christians in different countries praying for us who were imprisoned," she said. "It provided comfort, and it became a source of energy for us. Even if we cannot meet each other, let us communicate through the Spirit, in Jesus Christ."

She continued, "Let's pray together and make good out of it. I hope our Lord will be glorified. I believe at God's appointed time, all the prayers will be answered and there will be freedom of faith in North Korea. Let us endure in patience and wait until that day comes."

Each year, Open Doors publishes its World Watch List with the top 50 countries where Christians face the worst persecution.

For 20 years, North Korea has sat high on the list. It currently ranks as #2 in the world where it is most difficult to follow Jesus.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***