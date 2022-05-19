Young Ukrainian Orphan Girl and Grandmother Find Safety, Comfort in CBN Refugee Home

During the worst of the fighting, millions of Ukrainians fled to nearby Poland, including a young girl and her grandmother who found comfort at a refugee home supported by CBN's Orphan's Promise.

"When I heard the rockets, I was crying and shaking," Barbara, the young girl said. "We had to hide in the basement. I felt like throwing up."

She lost both her parents when she was only five years old. Barbara was living with her grandmother when Russia invaded Ukraine and the war broke out.

"The explosions were so powerful, and happened so often, we stayed in our basement for one month," Barbara's grandmother said.

"I was very afraid for my grandmother because I didn't want to lose her," Barbara explained. "I don't have anyone else apart from her. I wished my mother was alive. She would have protected us."

The bombing didn't stop, so they decided to flee the country to find safety. Barbara and her grandmother are Christians, so they prayed.

"While traveling to Poland I was so afraid that we would get shot and not make it out of Ukraine alive. But God helped us reach Poland safely," Barbara said.

After they arrived in Poland, they found a refugee home supported by CBN's Orphan's Promise and Operation Blessing. They were given shelter, warm beds, food, and other essentials.

"I am so happy to be here. I know God sent these people to help us," Barbara said. "They have been really good to us. There is no sound of rockets, and I can also sleep well, without any fear, in a nice bed."

Thanks to the support of CBN donors, many refugees like Barbara and her grandmother have found refuge in the home.

"I love Jesus because He can help us in any situation and give us joy," Barbara said.

"We didn't expect this help. We are so thankful to you for everything," her grandmother said.

