'Cities Covered in the Glory of God': Christians Unite Worldwide for '10 Days of Awe' Prayer Event

ABOVE: 10 Days Founder Jonathan Friz appeared on the Friday edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the upcoming global event that runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 5. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN Newschannel.

Thousands of churches in the United States and in 43 other countries around the world will participate in the 18th annual "10 Days", an organized global prayer event slated for Sept. 25 through Oct. 5.

The organizers of the event invite Christians to join the Global Upper Room with followers of Jesus Christ around the globe to show the unity that Jesus prayed about in the Bible's New Testament in the book of John.

"My prayer is not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me. I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one— I in them and you in me—so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me" -- John 17: 20-23

These planned prayer gatherings will range from city-wide prayer events to small groups. People will also be able to participate through a Zoom meeting that will be live 24 hours a day during the 10-day event.

Jonathan Friz, the founder of 10 Days told Charisma News that God revealed this prayer event to him in a powerful vision when he was in college.

"I had an encounter with the Lord when I was in college, and He showed me cities around the world stopping during this time period between the Day of Trumpets and the Day of Atonement and just fasting and praying and seeking God," he said.

"The cities I saw in the vision were covered in the glory of God. I knew it would never be the same. It has driven everything I have done in the prayer movement for the past two decades," Friz added.

He contends there is an increasing hunger for Christian unity.

"People read Jesus' prayer in John 17 and ask, 'We're supposed to be one. How do we get there?' If we pray together, that may be the best tool in our toolbox to see love for each other grow and to see unity increase across ethnic, racial, and denominational lines," he said.

The organizers of 10 Days say they have seen a phenomenal increase over the last several years as churches and groups around the world join in. The ministry now provides multiple language support, including Spanish, Italian, French, and German, according to Charisma News.

In addition to obedience toward the answer to Jesus's prayer for unity, the organizers also explain more about the event in their Call to Action on the 10 Days website:

10 Days is a call to stop and rest in the presence of God. It includes worship, prayer, fasting, and fellowship among believers with a focus on repentance, humility, praying for God's promises, and mourning for our sins and the state of our world.

It's a call to take a break from what's normal on earth so we can enter into what's normal in heaven. Revelation chapters 4-5 describe the kind of worship that's normal in heaven. 10 Days is a call to take vacation time from what's normal to us, to fast from ordinary life and daily distractions in order to see what's normal in heaven happen here on earth.

It's rooted in the 10 "Days of Awe" between the biblical Feasts of Trumpets and the Day of Atonement. These feasts prophetically foreshadow the second coming. Therefore, 10 Days is also a time of longing for the return of Jesus Christ.

A prayer guide and additional resources, information, and videos about the 10 Days event are available at https://www.10days.net/. You can also register for the event and follow this year's prayer locations.

Watch the 10 Days: Join the Global Upper Room video below.

