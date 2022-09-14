'Only Jesus Can Save America': Michael Brown's Pressing Message to Christians Across the Nation

Apologist, author, and radio host Dr. Michael Brown is convinced that some Christians today are improperly conflating politics and the Gospel.

“I agree that we’re dealing with existential issues,” Brown recently said during an appearance on CBN’s “Faith vs. Culture.” “I agree that [there’s a] battle for life … the battle for family, international issues, Israel — there are massive things.”

But despite realizing one party or candidate might better align on these issues, Brown, author of the new book, The Political Seduction of the Church: How Millions Of American Christians Have Confused Politics with the Gospel, issued an important caveat about the dangers of putting trust in politics.

“When we put our trust in the political system to change society, when we become more consumed with winning the elections than winning the lost, when we marry the Gospel with politics, when our Christianity becomes an appendage to a political party, we have confused politics with the Gospel,” he said.

Brown, who voted for former President Donald Trump twice, said he never saw more fervent prayer across the U.S. than he did before and after the 2020 election — but it wasn’t what he expected.

“It wasn’t prayer for revival; it wasn’t prayer for the Great Commission,” he said. “It was prayer for a candidate to win the elections, a candidate I voted for, but recognizing that only Jesus can save America.”

Brown lamented this obsession with politics in some circles, noting he felt burdened by the Lord to write “The Political Seduction of the Church.”

He also made it clear he’s not blaming Trump or any other politician for the portion of the populace he believes is elevating politics over faith — or at least intermingling the two.

He said the former president, unfortunately, became a litmus test for belief in some circles.

“You had Christians saying, ‘You cannot be a Christian and vote for a man like that,'” Brown said. “You had other Christians saying, ‘If you don’t vote for Trump, you’re not a Christian.'”

Brown continued, “I thought the thing that divided us was who Jesus is. That’s what separates us from the world.”

The apologist also expressed concern over the failed prophecies about Trump that never came to fruition, including the notion he would have two consecutive terms or would somehow return to office after President Joe Biden’s victory.

At the end of the day, Brown said he’s “not in it for numbers or popularity” and simply wants people to hear the truth — and for Christians properly prioritize.

“I just want people to hear the message because if the church doesn’t get things right, it’s all over for America,” he said.

Brown clarified, too, that getting involved in politics is wonderful but that Christians aren’t called to be “an appendage to the political system.”

In the end, it’s all about putting first things first and having a balance.

“We are in this world, but not of it. We operate based on different principles,” he said. “And if we are more [aligned] to a candidate or a party than we are known for allegiance to Jesus, our priorities are out of whack.”

