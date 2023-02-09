Heidi Baker's Simple Secret to Overcoming Evil: 'Fix Your Eyes on Jesus'

In 1980, Iris Global Ministries started with just two people: Heidi and Rolland Baker. Today it encompasses more than 2,000 missionaries, staff and volunteers.

They work in 73 ministry centers in 37 nations, bringing help and hope to the poorest of the poor. In some of those areas, especially in Africa, persecution and life-threatening dangers are on the rise.

CBN News spoke with Heidi Baker to talk about her ministry, and her new devotional book, God's Got This, about how Christians can draw their strength from God during life's hardships.

"The world is shaking," Baker told The Prayer Link. "Every single person on the planet has gone through something hard, something challenging, something painful. But how do we see it through the lens of the power of God, the love of God. And how do we as believers comfort one another."

She points to the shaking of the world, saying more persecution is coming for the global church, so now is the time to "fix your eyes on Jesus."

Baker believes American Christians can learn a lot from the overcoming perseverance of believers in countries where extreme persecution is more common.

She said, "They're fearless in their love," but they only get to that place by focusing fully on Jesus and eternity.

You can watch Heidi Baker's entire interview on this week's episode of The Prayer Link.



