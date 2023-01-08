Global Ministry Offers 'Glory Carriers' Event for Spiritual Kick-Off to 2023

A prophetic evangelist with a global ministry is hosting a major ministry gathering, Glory Carriers Advance, to help fellow believers kick-start their faith in the new year.

Dr. Ben Lim, Senior Pastor at Open Heavens World located in Orange County and Los Angeles, and CEO of Ben Lim Ministries. He has spent 14 years ministering around the world, from missions work in Asia and Southeast Asia to evangelistic crusades in Pakistan, Dubai, and Africa.

At 18 years old, Lim was transformed by the Lord, leaving behind a life of crime and drug dealing. For the past 14 years, he has devoted his life to ministry, traveling to 56 countries to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, plant churches, and pursue spiritual awakening.

His aim is to make Christ known throughout the United States and around the globe through ministerial work and raising up the next generation of prophets and apostles.

Lim's upcoming ministry event, Glory Carriers Advance, is designed to provide a life-changing experience through immersive teachings of the Lord and divine strategies. It’s billed as an opportunity to kick off the new year surrounded by fellow believers, to help Christians activate spiritual giftings and expand their ministerial skillsets.

The conference will be held at the Westin Resort and Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico from February 9th to February 12th , 2023.

Lim, who was ordained by Pastor Benny Hinn and the WHF (World Healing Fellowship), is a regular feature on the Elijah List. Moderators for his upcoming event, Apostle Stephanie Mines and Dr. Thaddeus Carter, will also impart spiritual knowledge and facilitate an environment for networking between leaders and marketplace ministers.

