Christian Ministries Step Up to Help Feed Earthquake Survivors in Turkey, Syria

CityServe International is helping provide meals and other essentials to those left homeless from the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria last month.

On Sunday, CityServe worked with volunteers at the City of Destiny Church in Apopka, Florida to package meals provided by No Child Hungry to send to Turkey and Syria. The goal was to provide 50,000 meals.

"The images we have all seen emerging from Turkey and Syria are devastating, and as with any disaster, it is critical that the church goes to the front lines and helps those in need," said Todd Lamphere, vice president of Government Relations for CityServe International. "On a very basic level, these suffering families need food to eat, clothes to wear, and other basic essentials. And that's exactly what we're providing alongside our friends at No Child Hungry."

In addition to meals, CityServe is packing 5,000 rescue buckets and 25,000 hygiene kits. And with a generous donation from Jockey, they will also be sending a pallet of clothing items as well.

"After so many children and families have endured unthinkable pain and loss during the recent earthquake, these same people shouldn't have to now worry where their next meal will come from," said William Lowry, President of No Child Hungry. "We want those in Turkey and Syria to know that the world sees their pain and that we will help them get their basic essentials in the weeks ahead."

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders who help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by providing them with tangible goods and capacity building. The organization has been designated a "Community of Faith and Opportunity" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Mercy Chefs Providing Meals for Turkey Too

Meanwhile, Land Rover USA donated a custom SUV to the Portsmouth, VA-based Mercy Chefs, a food assistance ministry.

"We are so excited to receive the new, highly dependable Land Rover Defender that will be put to work delivering food where it's needed, often in hard-to-reach places," Mercy Chefs' Co-Founders, Gary, and Ann LeBlanc told WAVY-TV.

Mercy Chefs has responded to help in times of need for people across Virginia's Tidewater region. The nonprofit has also stepped up to respond to natural disasters and national emergencies. The organization's professional chefs are equipped to prepare high-quality, hot meals on a mass scale for victims, first responders, and volunteers – up to 20,000 meals a day if needed, according to Mercy Chefs' website.

The organization is also responding to the humanitarian effort in Turkey and Syria.

With the help of local church partners, Mercy Chefs is consistently expanding its relief efforts, distributing groceries, vital resources, and establishing container kitchens for sustainable mass feeding in the hardest-hit communities.

Founded in 2006, Mercy Chefs was one of five charities that received a custom Land Rover Defender 130 sports utility SUV, according to WAVY.

