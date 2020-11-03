Republican Mitch McConnell Wins Reelection to US Senate in Kentucky

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won reelection to the US Senate in the state of Kentucky. That comes as President Trump has also won the delegates from that state.

Mitch McConnell (R) was facing a challenge from Amy McGrath (D), and Democrats were hoping to oust the US Senate's top Republican with a win in Kentucky.

McConnell's future was seen as being directly connected with Trump's performance tonight. McConnell has been one of the president's top allies in Congress, pushing through Trump's judicial nominees in record numbers, including brand new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The Kentucky Senate race is a big prize so it drew intense spending and campaigning from Democrat challenger McGrath who outspent McConnell by nearly $30 million.

Democrats still need to flip three or four Senate seats if they're going to take control of the Senate.

This will be McConnell's seventh term in the Senate.