Clemson's Dabo Swinney Uses Very First Press Conference of the Season to Glorify God

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has a long history of putting his faith in the spotlight, often making sure to give God the glory before anything else.

He did so last year during a press conference when he basically launched into a sermon:

FAITHWIRE: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Takes Reporters to Church When Asked About His Faith at Press Conference

Now, here we are in the early stages of the season and Swinney’s team is coming off a thrilling and convincing national championship victory. Most people would be tempted to soak in a little of the praise being sent their way, but not Swinney. Instead, be picked up right where he left off — praising God.

.@ClemsonFB Dabo Swinney says his word for this season is purpose.

"I know what my purpose as a man is. That's to glorify God, be a great husband and father and use the game of football to equip young people for life." #clemson #clemsonfootball pic.twitter.com/l281w90rZG — Julia Morris (@JMorrisWYFF4) August 26, 2019

What’s the word he’d use to describe the mission of the upcoming season? You’d think something like “victory” or “dedication” would be among the contenders - but you’d be wrong. “Purpose” is the world Swinney wants to focus on.

For the coach, football is a distant second when it comes to what he’s referring to when he talks about purpose. “I know what my purpose as a man is. That’s to glorify God, be a great husband and father and use the game of football to equip young people for life,” Swinney told reporters.

Swinney’s team also frequently shares their faith boldly. “Football is important to me, but it’s not the biggest thing in my life, my faith is.” Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “I just know that no matter how big the situation is, it’s not going to define me.”

In the aftermath of the dramatic championship victory, the Tigers’ head coach also delivered a wonderful message of hope and faith in light of the astonishing victory. “For me personally, joy comes from focusing on Jesus, others and yourself,” Dabo Swinney told ESPN.

“It’s a blessing,” he said of the team’s double success over the Crimson Tide – Clemson beat Alabama in the same game back in 2017. “It’s the grace of the good Lord to allow us to experience something like this. All the credit, all the glory goes to the good Lord,” Swinney said.

“If we can do it, anybody can do it,” Swinney declared. “You can’t write a Hollywood script like this, only God can do this. That’s a fact.”

“People may think I’m crazy, but only God can orchestrate this.”