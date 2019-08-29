‘We Need Prayer RIGHT NOW!’: New Complications for Hillsong Worship Leader Who Suffered Brain Aneurysm

Chelsea Taylor, the Hillsong worship leader who was rushed to hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm, is continuing to receive medical treatment.

“Ok people we need prayer RIGHT NOW!!!” wrote friend Emma Fellers on Instagram. “Chelsea is going back into theatre apparently she has developed a left arm and facial droop… her brain may have spasmed. God’s got her but please rally right now with us!!”

On Wednesday, Fellers added that Taylor was undergoing a procedure “to take care of the potential vasospasm in her brain.”

According to Healthline, a vasospasm is a “sudden contraction of the muscular walls of an artery” and can occur in the brain shortly after an aneurysm. They are usually not particularly dangerous, but can mimic the symptoms of a stroke — sufferers may experience a severe headache, dizziness, numbness or confusion.

Fellers added that Chelsea was “doing okay,” but is “utterly exhausted and needs extra rest.”

“Please pray for successful repeat of this procedure tomorrow to continue to prevent further problems, and supernatural insight for the doctors, supernatural REST and recovery for Chels, and strength for her family!” she added.

Faithwire has reached out to Hillsong’s Creative Pastor, Cass Langton, for further comment on Taylor’s current condition.