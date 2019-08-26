Pentatonix Singer Matt Sallee on Fame and Success: 'I Give All The Glory to God'

The bass singer in the American a cappella group Pentatonix says the sky's the limit and anything is possible but he gives all the glory to God.

Matt Sallee's talent and ambition began at a young age singing in the choir at the church where his father was a music pastor.

Sallee says his grandmother would always cry when he got up to sing. "I knew he was meant to be a performer."

"I've always sang and led in churches before," he explained. "And I always knew that that was one of the things that I would be doing for the rest of my life. There's no greater feeling to me than worshipping, and expressing that for other people and bringing them closer to the heart of the Father."

Sallee admits there was a time when he fell from his faith as a young adult in college.

"I was mad at God for a while and I was confused," he said. "But I'm a worshipper at heart, and anytime I ever stepped foot in a church, worship music would come on, and I would immediately feel intertwined with it. I would just start bawling," he added.

"I feel this void – I know that I have to worship. So halfway through college is when I really rededicated my life and came to that point of 'I can't live without God. I need You.'"

Sallee joined Pentatonix in 2017 and shows no signs of slowing down. He is also a worship leader and singer with Expression 58, a worship team in Glendale, California.

"I want to stick my toe in all different areas," he says. "I love musical theater, I love acting, dancing, singing…I always wanted to be a quadruple threat."

No matter what lies ahead, Sallee credits God for his success and everything that awaits. "I give all the glory to God. There are no dreams too big," he said.