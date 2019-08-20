PRAY: Hillsong Worship Leader in ICU After Brain Aneurysm

The international worship community has issued a global call for prayer after a Hillsong Church worship leader Chelsea Taylor was admitted to hospital following a brain aneurysm.

Taylor, who is a member of the worship team at Hillsong’s flagship “Hills” campus in Sydney, Australia, appeared to become unwell after leading worship on Sunday, before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

“I am actually speechless right now,” wrote Hillsong United member Matty Crocker on Instagram.

“We were leading worship together yesterday morning and then we both walked off seperate sides of the stage. Halfway through the message I got a text saying you wouldn’t be up there with us when we go back up. I thought you had fainted and that was it. I only found out in the last few hours how serious it was…”

Crocker added: “If u read this at all, know that the Crocker’s are praying with and for you. Complete healing, complete peace, complete rest… that you would know and sense His presence like never before… “Be still, and know that I am God”…Psalm 46:10.”

Another friend of Chelsea’s, Ben Lounsbury, posted on Instagram, detailing that the singer had suffered a “ruptured aneurysm,” and subsequently underwent a “9 hr brain surgery” to deal with the brain bleed.

“Today, an immeasurable incense of prayer has risen on her behalf, mine included, for her healing, and the glory of our Mighty God,” he added.

Signs of a Miraculous Recovery

Hillsong’s lead Creative Pastor, Cass Langton, later posted some good news, noting that Chelsea had “pulled the life-support out last night” and was “talking and trying to get out of bed.”

Citing an update from Chelsea’s mom, Langton added:

“Honestly this is a miracle! The comment was said to me, the doctors aren’t saying anything! Praise our faithful God… She walked into church Sunday morning in her white sneakers! I am taking them into her room today as A declaration of Faith that she is going to walk out of this hospital 100% healed in Jesus mighty name.”

“Thank you to everyone who took a moment and prayed- it clearly worked and our girl is on the mend!!” wrote another friend, Chelsea McQueen. “Please still continue to keep her in your prayers as she works towards full recovery!!”

We will keep you update with Chelsea’s situation. In the meantime, do pray!