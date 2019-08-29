'Soul Fuel': Bear Grylls Inspires Adventurers Around the Globe, Now He's Inspiring Your Faith Too

The name Bear Grylls has become synonymous with adventure, and he's made a career on television surviving the most extreme environments imaginable. But off-camera he's also a businessman, author and father of three boys.

Many of his more than 20 books deal with the death-defying experiences of his life. But his most recent work, titled Soul Fuel, is a book of short devotionals aimed at those who don't feel comfortable with organized religion.

"I didn't really mean it to be public. I wrote this book because I try to do something every day at the start of the day...and I've just written down notes over the years of things that have helped me...Soul Fuel is that," Bear says.

"It's what I do every day, a little bit of food and fuel for in here to help me face the battles of the day...and where I secretly find my strength...It's rooted in Christ's teaching but it's all about love," he says.

Many of the devotions come out of his own hair-raising moments, but he says those pale when compared to the tough times we all face.

"You know, I've never met a strong person who hasn't had a hard road. And there is an element, I think, of faith when we're put under fire or we're scared or we're grieving or we're facing some illness or whatever, and in a way those are the times when the fluff gets blown away and the religious stuff gets blown away and the really important stuff, which is, 'I'm beside you, I will help you, I will hold you,' which is what the message of faith is," he says.

"It's about what's in here and trying to connect with what's up there and walk in that," he continues.

Soul Fuel is available now, wherever books are sold.