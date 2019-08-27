'We Want to Remember The Prisoners': 'Defiant' is Not Just a Movie, It's a Movement

The new action-adventure movie 'Defiant' tells the story of a soldier who finds himself in the crossfire of truth and loyalty.

He must choose whether to embrace the New World or be defiant and shift his allegiance. The truth about where he came from begins to unravel, along with the truth about what the world has become.

Stephen Krist, pastor of the Gateway Assembly Church in Imlay City, Mich., and the film's producer told CBN News: "The film serves as a reality for many who are persecuted for their beliefs and for possessing a Bible which is illegal."

The film was made in order to raise awareness of the 245 million persecuted believers worldwide and to raise the needed finances for several organizations working with them.

The filmmakers will donate a percentage of their earnings from the film to those organizations.

"There are certain people that are walking through this right now," Krist explained. "It will be a very real reality in coming days and those final days before Jesus ultimately finishes His Kingdom work."

But 'Defiant' is not just a movie, it's also a movement, according to Krist.

"November 3 is the International Day of Prayer for the persecuted church. This film is going to be used as a movement. You can own the movie, but you can be the movement," the pastor added.

"We didn't want to take one group or one believer's specific story," he continued. "Those are so motivating to us as a team. We seek to entertain and enlighten. We don't believe that you should have to give up enjoying a movie to be educated and enlightened, so we chose a fictional route."

Churches, colleges, and other organization can offer free screenings of the movie in what Krist described as 'Defiant Nights.'

"Before or after an hour of prayer for the persecuted church. We believe the persecution stops when the hearts of the persecutor's change," Krist explained.

"Our message is very simple. Hebrews 13 says to remember the prisoners as if you yourself was in prison," he added. "Jesus says to pray for those who persecute you. We want to remember the prisoners."

Prior to their chosen date, hosts will receive a package with everything they need for a powerful and stress-free event. Anyone can sign up to host a screening of the movie at defiantmovie.com.