Celebrities Are Hearing from God, and It Is Changing Popular Culture as We Know It

FIVE CELEBRITY REPORTS

It's everywhere in the current news media, red carpet interviews, social media, and popular magazines – we are seeing actors, athletes, musicians, and celebrities not only sharing about their faith in God but taking it one step further and sharing how God has spoken to them.

These are not just the kind of accolades we see at an awards show, when they are acknowledging God’s help with their success. They are sharing very personal, life-changing moments of when God spoke in a supernatural yet natural way that changed their lives. They are sharing these with their general audiences, not just a faith-based one, and it is creating ripples in the sea of fans who are asking, “Does having a personal relationship with Jesus go beyond just reading the Bible as a moral compass?” “Is God real, and if he is, does he still guide people who love him and believe in him?”

The following celebrities are showcasing to their fans that the Holy Spirit is doing just that.

Justin Bieber

In 2016 Justin Bieber shared in an interview with Wochit entertainment that he woke up one morning and heard a voice. He knew it was God, and although he didn’t share exactly what God had said, he did say that it caused him to change everything from that moment on.

He has come a long way since that wakeup call from God, as we see with what he recently shared with Vogue in February:

Justin has been especially focused on his own moral development lately, what he describes as “character stuff.” Last fall he made a decision to step back from music for the moment to focus on being the man he feels no one ever taught him how to be, and above all a good husband.

"I’ve been successful since I was thirteen, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did. I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be—stuff that when you’re so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of." – Rob Haskell, “Justin and Hailey Bieber Open Up About Their Passionate, Not-Always-Easy but Absolutely All-In Romance,” Vogue, February 7, 2019.

He went on to share how his relationship with Carl Lentz, the popular Hillsong pastor, has been grounding. Now he is announcing his comeback in 2020 to the music scene, but this time he has God in the center of his life. He has been sharing his faith and prayer journey on social media and has been open about his relationship with his wife and their pursuit of faith.

Edwina Findley Dickerson

Edwina is an actress on If Loving You Is Wrong, Fear the Walking Dead, Black Lightning, Get Hard with Kevin Hart, among others. Edwina shared with me on an upcoming episode of Exploring the Industry show on CBN that before she moved to L.A., she heard God through a number of spiritual encounters that this was her place to be. God showed her, a New York-based actress, that her opportunities were in L.A.; and even though her management group dropped her, she had received a prophetic word that she was going to meet the likes of Tyler Perry and Oprah and be involved with them in the future. She went to Tyler Perry’s studio after a visit to some friends in Atlanta and heard God say that she was supposed to put her feet on the ground there in 2015. Little did she know that she would star in Tyler Perry’s hit show If Loving You Is So Wrong and be honored with a star on his very own walk of fame this year.

Russell Wilson

A quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was interviewed by Pastor Miles McPherson at the Rock Church in July, 2015.

God spoke to him after that fateful interception at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. “The play happens, and they pick the ball off. And I take three steps,” Wilson said. “And on the third step God says to me, ‘I’m using you. I want to see how you respond. But most importantly I want them to see how you respond'.” – Mike Florio, “Russell Wilson says God spoke to him right after Super Bowl interception,” NBC Sports, July 6, 2015.

Russell was alluding to the fact that he has become a household name in sports and how people are watching how he is handling his life and career. He said his identity is in his faith, not in a play in one of the most important games of his life. He shared how not everything is always perfect, but how even in these moments, we can consider it pure joy whenever we face trials and tribulations (James 1). Later in the interview, he said, “God is going to put me in that same position again, and it will have a different result. I am going to win because of this moment.”

Letitia Wright

Black Panther star Letitia Wright shared how God told her she would get the role with Marvel, according to her interview with the Hollywood Reporter. In her acceptance speech for her Bafta award, she thanked God for using the role to pull her out of depression and give her a new life. She has credited her experience with God for giving her the faith to walk out her life in the midst of her struggle with depression and anxiety. He gave this powerful woman something to live for, and she has given a lot of people courage to wrestle with mental illness and depression.

Kevin Hart

Actor Kevin Hart has had a life-changing year.

After surviving a devastating car crash in early September, actor and comedian Kevin Hart is praising God for his sovereignty, and for saving his life. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, the father of three spoke out for the first time since the crash on September 1.

He assessed that when “God talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God told me to sit down.” Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart says at the beginning of a two-minute video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

On September 1, Hart, along with two other people, were in a grueling single-car crash that landed him the hospital with severe back injuries. “When you’re moving too fast, and you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see,” he added. “After my accident, I see things differently... I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof.” – Lindsay Elizabeth, “‘When God Talks, You Gotta Listen’: Kevin Hart Opens Up About Faith, Perspective After Devastating Car Crash,” CBN News, October 30, 2019.

God is touching people in popular culture and sharing his love with them, and sometimes through them. Let’s keep praying for more of these encounters and for changed lives, as they have an opportunity to live a life of faith afterward. Whenever you see or read about one of these moments when God is breaking into the life of someone who is known in popular culture, pray for the person to fully surrender his or her life to Jesus, and pray that God would protect them, build with them, and use them!

