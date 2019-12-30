Country Singer Tucker Beathard Pens Faith-Filled Note About Late Brother, 'True Warrior for God'

Country singer Tucker Beathard honored his brother Clayton's memory in an Instagram post on Dec. 28.

Clayton Beathard was killed in a stabbing that occurred on Dec. 21 in Nashville, TN. It was the first time that Tucker shared his faith and his thoughts on the tragedy.

"On December 21st God sure did get a good one. Anyone who knows Clay knew what kind of light he naturally was in any situation no matter what the circumstances," he wrote. "I'm beyond blessed to have gotten 22 incredible years with him. As heartbreaking and hard this experience has been it has also pushed me and my family to a whole new level of faith and what it means to trust God and what his plan is.

Clay was a true warrior for God and his kingdom and to see the legacy he has made and the lives he has changed, including mine, has given me some perspective on what life is really all about at the end of the day. It amazes me to see how Clay already had that perspective...he lived a life here on earth for serving Jesus and had that discernment of right and wrong and the courage to wear his faith on his sleeve," Beathard continued.

"I think God saw the great work he has done and now has rewarded him with a new life in heaven that no one can even fathom how incredible it is, and that thought alone is enough to help me smile in the midst of all this," Clay, I love you and I can't wait to see you again, and I like to think you looked up to me being your older brother, but the truth is, it's you who I look up to..."

The singer also revealed that he and his brother shared matching tattoos of the Old Testament verse Psalm 27:1.

"I think the matching Bible verse tattoo that we have sums up perfectly how Clay lived and approached his life here on earth...Psalm 27:1," Beathard concluded.

"The Lord is my light and salvation for whom shall I fear, the lord is the stronghold of my life for whom shall I be afraid."

The Taste of Country website reports a celebration of life was held for Clayton Beathard on Dec. 28 in Franklin, Tenn.

According to various media reports, Beathard and another friend were stabbed after they defended a woman in a local bar from the unwanted advances of another man. The situation escalated into a fight outside of the establishment.

The man who allegedly stabbed Beathard was arrested on Christmas Day, according to CMT.com.