'God Put it All Together': Kanye West's Opera 'Mary' Comes to New York City

Kanye West is bringing his opera Mary to New York City's famed David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Dec. 22.

Directed by Vanessa Beecroft and featuring music from West's Sunday Service choir, the opera debuted earlier this month at Art Basel Miami, Vogue reports.

Mary marks West's second opera following Nebuchadnezzar, which Beecroft also directed and which premiered in Los Angeles last month.

The opera brings together features from different worlds – including opera, fine art, modern dance, and gospel music. The collaboration creates a unique visual analysis along with a creative performance structure.

Initially, the opera was going to be titled, "Birth of Jesus", but West thought it would be more interesting to share the story from Mary's perspective.

Kanye admits that he wants to use opera as an instrument to make music that is a "beacon of light."

"God put it all together. I'll tell you what, when I don't apply grace, I don't get the results I'm looking for," he said. "Everything must be done with grace. That's one of the things I pray for and I need to pray for more."

The change in Kanye has been evident over the past year. For him, the biggest moment of change took place in April when he asked Jesus to become his Lord and Savior.

"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me," he explained, later adding that everything that he does now is "for the church."

He is teaching his children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm about Jesus and the Bible, hoping that it will make them better people.

West finally feels at peace in his life, crediting God for that indescribable feeling.

"The true principles of Christ can and will make you a better person. A lot of times, people try to point out the flaws of people who are Christian. But always remember, Christians are not Christ," he says. "We fall short. We all fall short of the glory," he added.