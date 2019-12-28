Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Tour Dates and Docuseries: 'God Has Me Right Where He Wants Me'

Joining the ranks of Kanye West with Christmas announcements for their fans, Justin Bieber shared exciting news with fans on Christmas Eve. In a video he shared on social media with the hashtag BIEBER2020, Bieber teased a new song, “Yummy,” that will be released on January 3rd as part of a full studio album. He also revealed upcoming tour dates and a docuseries.

FAITHWIRE: The Sermon Message Justin Bieber Wants You to Hear

On the video, Justin said, “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”

Justin hasn’t toured since the summer of 2017. He has dealt with mental health issues and drug abuse.

Over the past couple of years, the pop star has shared his tremendous growth in his faith, which has been reflected in his personal life. Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, earlier this year and has been very transparent about his struggles adapting to married life.

FAITHWIRE: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Exchange Vows in Low Country Wedding Surrounded by Family, Friends and Pastoral Mentors

In an Instagram post in March, Bieber asked his fans to pray for him:

“Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks… The most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

Justin has been vocal about his Christian faith recently sharing guided prayers by Pastor Judah Smith on his social media accounts and leading worship at Churchome.

Referring to leading worship in August, Bieber said: “Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But He is faithful to complete what he started.”