NE Patriots' Benjamin Watson Supports His 'One More' Foundation During 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign

New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson is showing his support for his One More Foundation during the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign.

Fox News reports that "My Cause My Cleats" allowed over 900 football players the opportunity to display a cause that is important to them during Week 14 of the NFL season.

The NFL celebrated "Unboxing Day" where players' unboxed the cleats during hospital visits and inside classrooms as part of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3.

Watson's cleats support his charity "One More" and the vision of spreading the love and hope of Jesus Christ to everyone.

Founded by Watson and his wife Kirsten, the foundation strives to continuously reach "One More" person in the community to find faith and support in God.

"Our mission is to simply be a blessing to those around us wherever we are, whether that's supporting existing charities or initiating programs of our own," according to the foundation's website.

Watson told Fox News that his foundation follows Micah 6:8: "to act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God."

"For the last ten years, that's been our opportunity, to meet people with real needs. Whether it's promoting and giving food to those who are hungry, doing events around the holidays, promoting education, standing against injustice and whether that be sex trafficking, abortion or racial injustice. And to spread kindness to people because we live in a world where people just aren't kind and a kind word can go a long way. That kind word or kind deed can be multiplied by those who receive it."

Watson wrote on Instagram that he would wear his cleats on Dec. 8 to show appreciation to all who have supported his foundation.

"This Sunday I'll be wearing these cleats in gratitude to all those who have supported us along the way, in honor of the myriad organizations we have had the privilege of partnering with and as a reminder that we must always be on mission no matter where God leads us."

Players have the chance to raise money for their cause by auctioning off their cleats off at NFL Auction.

Fans can bid on the cleats to help players raise funds for their chosen cause. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the chosen charities.