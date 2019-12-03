San Francisco 49ers Star Richard Sherman Pays off $27k in Student Lunch Debt

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman has entered this holiday season with an incredible spirit of generosity — by wiping away thousands of dollars in student lunch debt.

The compassionate athlete decided to gift $27,000 of his own money to two West coast schools, meaning that no kids will be at risk of being denied their lunch.

Just a day after being named as National Football League Players Association Week 11 Community MVP, Sherman wrote a check to the principal of Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara, California, for some $7,491.27 — the sum required to clear the outstanding cafeteria debt.

“Richard’s gesture created such goodwill for the 49ers that they went on to sack Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers the next day on national tv by a score of 37-8,” principal Stan Garber said in a statement posted to the school’s website.

Through his charity, Blanket Coverage Foundation, Sherman donated an additional $7,000 to the Tacoma, Washington public school system, which is located just 30 miles south of Seattle, where he played for the Seahawks between 2011-2017.

“It’s the most generous thing to happen for these kids, there’s plenty in need and he didn’t neglect them, it was the perfect way to give back and help them,” Garber added to ABC News on Thursday. “It was the kindest most generous gesture.”

According to the NFLPA’s communications manager, Brandon Parker, since 2013, Sherman has “helped more than 70,000 people in carrying out their mission of providing students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing so they can more adequately achieve their goals.”

What an amazing guy!