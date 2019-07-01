Chip and Joanna Gaines Raise and Donate $1.5 Million to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital

Last month, HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines raised and dontated more than $1.5 million to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital after outpacing their original goal by more than five times.

The Gaines are known for dreaming big on their "Fixer Upper" TV show as they transform rickety, run-down houses into beautiful homes for their clients. But their fundraising dreams didn't even come close to the check they ended up presenting to the hospital.

The Gaineses traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, in June to present the children's cancer hospital with a check for $1.5 million. The original goal was simply to surpass the $230,000 they had raised in 2017.

Chip told People Magazine, "As we walked in today, a little boy told us that he's 'demo day--ing' his cancer treatment and that's pretty much the best thing I've ever heard...We're pulling for each and every one..."

Along with their check, Chip and Jo also designed and installed a new playhouse for kids and families staying at the St.Jude Target House facility while undergoing treatment.

"When we heard that the space outside of Target House could use a little love, we knew right away that we wanted to create a sweet playhouse for the kids to enjoy," Joanna told People.

The playhouse features a pretend kitchen and play food, colorful flower boxes, and an outdoor play space.

The fundraising blowout was conducted during a social media challenge, where Chip and Joanna joined forces with a myriad of other celebrities, including Lauren Daigle, Drew Barrymore, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Love, Kacey Musgraves, Jessie James Decker, and Florida Georgia Line, to make this fundraising bonanza happen.

The money will help make sure that the families of kids with cancer will never get a bill from St.Jude's for treatment, travel, housing or food.