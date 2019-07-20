Christian Artist Lauren Daigle Makes Music History with 'Look Up Child', Releases New Music Video

Grammy award-winning Christian artist Lauren Daigle has made music history with her latest album 'Look Up Child'.

'Look Up Child' has been on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart for 44 weeks and has been No. 1 for 39 weeks. Billboard reports that's a new record.

The Louisiana native said the idea of childlike faith is a huge theme in the album.

"When friends get stuck in a rut where there's no more passion and life is just work and pain, I show them my Mr. Potato Head," Daigle shared. "It's a reminder to look up, have that childhood faith, and not lose the passion."

Daigle appeared on American Idol 10 years ago when she was 17 to audition for her chance to be the next star. Even though Daigle got a "no" from the judges at the time, she has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry earning multiple top awards this year.

"It's amazing how a 'no' can be detrimental in one place and how much power it can give you," she said at the time.

She won a Grammy Award for the album 'Look Up Child' and she just earned three Billboard Music Awards. She performed the song "You Say" in this year's 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

And she also just released a new music video on Apple for her song "Rescue."

"My music is having crossover appeal, but it doesn't mean that I'm leaving one for the other or that I'm going to be swept up by one thing or the other. For me, it's like, 'Oh, everything just got even more clear,'" Daigle said.

"Everything just got clearer as to why it is that we go and love people who are outside of the walls of our church, outside of the walls that we're comfortable with," the Christian Post reported.

Find out more information about her album and tour on her website.

You can follow Daigle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.