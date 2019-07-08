'He Loves You More Than You Ever Even Imagine': Jo Dee Messina Recalls Visiting with Jesus on Her Front Porch

Country music recording artist Jo Dee Messina says she was personally visited by Jesus Christ while in the middle of battling cancer and struggling with her personal life. The singer says it marked a turning point in her life and her career.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Messina, 48, recalled how she was at an all-time low in her life. She found herself in financial difficulties due to being unable to tour, because of her cancer-related health issues.

The Massachusetts native had also separated from her husband Chris Deffenbaugh, leaving her to raise their sons Noah and Jonah.

That's when Messina, who has six No. 1 country singles to her credit, claims she received a personal visit from Jesus while standing on her front porch.

"If you've walked my life in the last five years, it has not been a typical life. Not a lot of it goes out in press, which is great, because a lot of it's painful, and a lot of it's hurtful, and a lot of it's scary," Messina told the website. "About five years ago, Jesus Christ walked onto my front porch and argued with me all day long. As real as I'm sitting in this seat, Jesus came to my front porch and he's like, 'She's mine.'

Messina said she immediately knew her visitor.

"I was at an all-time low. I was trying to sustain a career. I had a lifestyle and a family and everything, all on my own, and I couldn't do it. I couldn't. I was pulled way too thin and so, I was just standing on my porch one day, and Jesus Christ walked out and said, 'She's mine.' I just knew it, in the middle of that, in the middle of my spirit and my soul, I'm like, 'That's Jesus.'"

Messina admitted she didn't wait but ran to her neighbor's house next door to find out more about Jesus since she knew very little about him.

"I know the stories," Messina told the website. "I know the Christmas and Easter. He was born on Christmas, died on Easter. You know what I mean? But I didn't know him. Just having that intimate relationship with God, and I'll sit here right in front of you and tell you he loves you more than you ever even imagine. We all feel like that we are not lovable, that we've screwed up beyond repair, and we're not worth it, and we're broken, we're fat, we're ugly, we're this, we're that, we're too old, or too young, and he made the very spirit that's in us."

From that day forward, Messina's faith began to grow. She even recorded her version of the gospel song "Reckless Love" that she started including in all of her shows.

I'm leaning on God," Messina told People Magazine in 2018. "I'm letting Him take charge. It's what's best for my soul right now. Every biopsy and every result ... it feels like an eternity goes by. I know that God has me. I'm filled with gratitude and joy."

Messina has regained her strength and is now performing again. You can find out about all of her upcoming shows on her website.

Watch Messina perform "Reckless Love":