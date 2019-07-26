How World Champ Boxer Manny Pacquiao Trains to Win: 'Read the Bible Continually, Pray Continually'

MANILA, Philippines - Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao recently showed his prowess in the ring once again as he defeated Keith Thurman to become the WBA Super Welterweight champion.

Just days after Pacquiao's victory over Thurman, there's already talk of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao gave credit to God for his victory over Thurman, who is 10 years younger, saying he won because God blessed him. His training routine included Bible studies at night and worship services with his family and staff.

One guest at his victory party posted on social media, "He gained my great respect because of his love for God and his desire that many will have a personal relationship with Jesus."

In an exclusive interview with CBN, Manny Pacquiao emphasized the importance of preparing for eternal happiness while still on earth.

He said, "Read the Bible continually, pray continually ..until when? As long as you are still alive on this earth. You are forming your destiny which way you go, either eternal suffering or eternal happiness. Hebrews 9:27-18, 'Just as people are destined to die once, and after that face judgment, so Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many, and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for me.'"

Pacquiao believes God put him in a position of great influence to share the gospel with many people.

As a member of the Philippine Senate, his passion for the Bible inspired him to sponsor the National Bible Day Act which states, "As a predominantly Christian nation and the largest Christian nation in the Asia Pacific, this Act recognizes the value of the Holy Bible as the core of Christian faith."

Pacquiao reminded everyone, "We all need the Word of God to direct us and guide us in every area of our lives."

In January, Pacquiao defeated Adrien Broner by unanimous decision retaining his secondary welterweight world title.



Days before his match with Broner, Pacquiao was delighted when Broner's staff came to his Bible studies.

He recalled, "They attended 3 times. I believe God gave them conviction about the truth about Jesus and that's the most important thing, the highlight in every fight that I have."

People in his victory party testified that after the fight with Thurman, even though Pacquiao was hurting, he still shared God's gift of eternal life to all his well-wishers, which to him is the greatest victory one can ever have.

