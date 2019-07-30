NBA Guard Jeremy Lin's Emotional Speech: 'If You Are Chasing God and Don't Feel His Presence, Don't Give Up'

Free-agent guard Jeremy Lin made sports history as the first Asian-American player to win an NBA title. He's also known for openly sharing about his Christian faith with basketball fans around the world.

After leaving the Toronto Raptors and becoming a free agent, Lin says he's hit rock bottom.

Lin, 30, made the remark at a motivational event in Taiwan titled "The Waiting Game."

"In English, there's a saying and it says once you hit rock bottom, the only way is up," an emotional Lin said while giving speech carried Christian media outlet GOOD TV. "But rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me. So, free agency has been tough. Because I feel like in some ways the NBA's kind of given up on me."

Lin was traded to the Raptors from Atlanta last season, and he hasn't generated much interest in the league since his contract expired.

"After the season I had to get ready for this Asia trip and it was the last thing I wanted to do," Lin said. "Because I knew for six weeks I would have to just put on a smile. I would have to talk about a championship that I don't feel like I really earned. I would have to talk about a basketball future I don't know if I want to have. And honestly, it's just embarrassing. It's tough.

Lin played with eight teams over the last nine seasons. He has struggled to recreate the "Linsanity" he added to the New York Knicks seven years ago.

"I'm here to just tell you don't give up," Lin said during his speech, which was titled "The Waiting Game".

"For those of you who are working hard but you don't see results - don't give up."

Watch Lin's speech below. He speaks in English and it is translated for his audience.